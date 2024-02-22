President Vo Van Thuong speaks at the meeting with the hosptial's staff. (Photo: VNA)

However, such statistics are not enough to demonstrate the mettle and good professional skills of the hospital’s doctors, as well as their dedication to child patients, he noted.The President suggested the hospital expand international cooperation, better the management work, and maximise scientific-technological advances in both management and treatment.The hospital should further guide and support lower-level medical facilities in handling difficult cases, thus contributing to easing hospital overload at the higher levels, President Thuong said.He also asked municipal authorities to improve the living standards of the hospital’s staff, upgrade its infrastructure, and pay more attention to personnel training.With 1,768 officials and health workers and a bed capacity of 1,500 each day, the hospital serves up to about 5,000 patients during peak periods./.