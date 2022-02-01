President extends Lunar New Year greetings to armed forces in Da Nang
Politburo member and State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc led a delegation to visit Da Nang on February 1, the first day of the Lunar New Year, to extend New Year greetings to agencies and armed force units in the central city.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc extends New Year greetings to officials at the People's Committee of Hai Chau district (Photo: VNA)
At the city's Military High Command, the State leader conveyed best wishes to officers and soldiers of the armed forces in the city .
According to Colonel Nguyen Quoc Hung, Chief Commander of the Da Nang Military High Command, political security, social order and national defence in the city have been maintained.
Along with safeguarding the land and sea border as well as ensuring security during important events of the country, the forces have closely coordinated with relevant agencies in COVID-19 prevention and control, he said.
President Phuc hailed efforts and achievements that the military, public security and border guard forces in the city made last year, which helped the city contain the COVID-19 pandemic.
He also lauded their performance in the building of strong armed forces and Party as well as mass mobilisation work. He asked the forces to continue to strengthen themselves so as to well implement all policies issued by the Party and the State.
Also on February 1, President Phuc and the delegation visited officials of the Party Committee of Hai Chau district and the People's Committee of Thuan Phuoc ward in the district./.