Society Overseas Vietnamese across nations celebrate Lunar New Year Vietnamese expatriates in Australia, the UK, China, and Japan have organised gatherings at different scales to mark the Lunar New Year (Tet), the longest and important festival of their home country.

Society Lao students in Khanh Hoa experience Vietnamese Tet festival A programme to celebrate the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival has been held for Lao students studying at Nha Trang University in the central province of Khanh Hoa, helping them get insight into Vietnam’s traditional culture and customs.

Society PM directs quick repatriation of stranded citizens during Tet Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has ordered quick repatriation of Vietnamese citizens who are stranded overseas due to the hiatus of commercial flights, during the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.

Society Vietnamese traditional offering trays prepared for Lunar New Year's Eve According to ancient traditions, on the last day of a lunar year, a typical Vietnamese family puts aside everything to prepare a feast to worship their grandparents and ancestors, praying for a brighter year ahead.