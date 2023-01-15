At the event. (Photo: VNA)

Dak Lak (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on January 15 visited and presented gifts to 200 disadvantaged people in Buon Ho own in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak ahead of the Lunar New Year festival (Tet).

Talking with local people, the President hailed the town for its achievements in poverty reduction and ensuring social welfare as the town’s poverty rate last year dropped to about 3%.



He asked provincial and town authorities to pay more attention to improving infrastructure which helps facilitate trade and economic activities.



He also asked agencies to step up the preservation of Central Highlands culture which is a competitive advantage of the region.



On the same day, the President visited and offered Tet presents to teachers and students of the Krong Buk district boarding school and poor households in the district.



At the school, he gave 100 presents, 50 bikes to disadvantaged students and families plus 300 million VND to the school to improve its canteen./.