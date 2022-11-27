Society Football festival spreads message of ending violence against women, children More than 100 people in Hanoi on November 26 participated in a football festival which aims to popularise a message of putting an end to violence against women and children.

Society Work symbolising Vietnam-Morocco relations inaugurated The Vietnamese Embassy in Morocco has recently hosted a ceremony to launch a “Vietnam Gate” at Douar Sfari - the Vietnamese village in the outskirts of Kénitra city.

Society Quang Ninh leaders host delegates to WPC's 22nd Assembly Leaders of the northern province of Quang Ninh, one of the two localities hosting the 22nd Assembly of the World Peace Council (WPC), had a meeting with a delegation of participants to the event led by WPC President Pallab Sengupta on November 26.

Society UN facilitates women’s participation in peacekeeping operations: UN Under-Secretary-General The United Nations will continue creating a favourable environment for women, including those from Vietnam, to effectively participate in peacekeeping operations, UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix told a conference in Hanoi on November 26.