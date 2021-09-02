President Ho Chi Minh remembered in France, Singapore
The Vietnamese Embassy in France and the administration of Montreau city laid flowers at President Ho Chi Minh’s bust in Park Montreau on September 1 on the occasion of Vietnam’s 76th National Day and the late President’s 52nd death anniversary (September 2).
The Vietnamese Embassy in France and the administration of Montreau city lay flowers at President Ho Chi Minh’s bust in Park Montreau (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnamese Embassy in France and the administration of Montreau city laid flowers at President Ho Chi Minh’s bust in Park Montreau on September 1 on the occasion of Vietnam’s 76th National Day and the late President’s 52nd death anniversary (September 2).
Ambassador Dinh Toan Thang thanked the municipal authorities for helping organise the ceremony and appreciated the city's contributions to the development of the friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and France.
Montreau Deputy Mayor Florian Vigneron affirmed that President Ho Chi Minh is not only a friend of the French people, but also a particularly important figure for the French Communist Party. He stressed the close friendship between Montreau and Vietnamese localities, and sympathised with the Vietnamese people about the difficulties in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
On September 2, the Vietnamese Embassy and representative offices in Singapore laid flowers at the monument of President Ho Chi Minh in the Asian Civilisations Museum's premises./.