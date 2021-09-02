Politics Vietnam resolutely protects sovereignty over Hoang Sa, Truong Sa archipelagoes Vietnam resolutely and persistently takes measures in accordance with international law to exercise and protect its sovereignty over Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagoes.

Politics Lao officials congratulate Vietnam’s achievements Deputy head of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Somphone Sichaleun and Deputy Foreign Minister Phoxay Khaykhamphithoune visited the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos on September 1 to offer congratulations on the 76th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day (September 2).

Politics NA Chairman to travel to Europe for fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament Politburo member and Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue will attend the fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (WCSP5) in Austria, and pay working visits to the European Parliament and Belgium, and an official visit to Finland from September 5-11.

Politics Vietnam's National Day celebrated in Japan The Vietnamese Embassy in Japan held a get-together on September 1 to celebrate the 76th National Day of Vietnam (September 2).