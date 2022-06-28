Politics Vietnam, Japan seek stronger ties in air defence Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. General Nguyen Tan Cuong hosted a reception for visiting Chief of Staff of the Japan Air Self-Defence Force General Izutsu Shunji in Hanoi on June 28.

Politics Vietnam, UK legislatures will find common ground for closer cooperation: VUKN Chairman Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and his entourage will make good use of the visit to the United Kingdom (UK) to develop further links between the two countries' parliamentarians, according to Mr. Warwick Morris, Chairman of Vietnam-UK Network (VUKN).

Politics Vietnam keeps prioritising gender equality promotion: official As a candidate for the membership of the UN Human Rights Council (HRC) for 2023 - 2025, Vietnam will continue prioritising the commitments to promote gender equality and women empowerment, an official has said.

Politics Vietnam, Turkmenistan eye closer cooperation in multiple areas Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu on June 27 hosted a reception for his Turkmen counterpart Vepa Hajiyev who has been visiting Vietnam as the two countries will be celebrating the 30th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations next month (July 29, 1992 – 2022).