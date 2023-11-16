Politics Vietnamese President meets with leaders of Boeing, Apple Boeing is committed to building an aviation ecosystem in Vietnam, concentrating on developing aviation infrastructure, training human resources, and building airports and airplane maintenance and repair establishments, Dr. Brendan Nelson, Senior Vice President of the US-based Boeing Company told President Vo Van Thuong.

Politics HCM City strengthens ties with Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoa met with visiting Vice Chairwoman of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Hui Guo Hua on November 16.

Politics Steering Committee for External Information Service delegation visits Qatar, Egypt, Tanzania A delegation of the Steering Committee for External Information Service led by its permanent deputy head Le Hai Binh visited Qatar, Egypt and Tanzania from November 6-15.

Politics President works with US-APEC Business Coalition in San Francisco President Vo Van Thuong had a working session with representatives from the US-APEC Business Coalition on November 15, as part of his ongoing US trip to attend the APEC Leaders’ Week and bilateral activities in San Francisco.