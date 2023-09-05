President of the House of Councillors of Japan Otsuji Hidehisa. (Photo published by VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – President of the House of Councillors of Japan Otsuji Hidehisa and a high-ranking delegation of Japan arrived in Hanoi on September 4 night, beginning an official visit to Vietnam until September 7.

The visit is being made at the invitation of National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Chairman of the NA’s Committee for Foreign Affairs Vu Hai Ha (right) welcomes President of the House of Councillors of Japan Otsuji Hidehisa at the Noi Bai International Airport on September 4. (Photo: quochoi.vn)

The Japanese delegation was welcomed at Noi Bai International Airport by Chairman of the NA’s Committee for Foreign Affairs Vu Hai Ha and Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio.

The visit takes place at a time when the two countries are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties (September 21, 1973-2023) with many significant activities being held.

It is expected to contribute to further consolidating and deepening the extensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and Japan./.