President Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the meeting with staff members of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives from the Vietnamese community in Singapore on February 26 . (Photo: VNA)

Singapore (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc had a meeting with staff members of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives from the Vietnamese community in Singapore on February 26, as part of his State visit to the island state.



The President laid stress on the overseas Vietnamese affairs, saying it is very important to the great national solidarity bloc and the nation’s strength.



According to the State leader, his visit to Singapore has a special meaning, helping lifting the Vietnam-Singapore strategic partnership to a new height, especially when the two countries are looking forward to marking the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations in 2023.



He informed that during the visit, leaders of the two countries have agreed to early resume commercial flights, which will facilitate travel and cooperation in all fields.



On behalf of the Vietnamese community in Singapore, Dr. Vu Minh Khuong from the National University of Singapore highlighted the great significance of President Phuc’s visit for the relations between the two countries.



He expressed his joy at, and appreciation of the outstanding and comprehensive achievements made by the Government under the direction of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc in the 2016-2021 period.



On the same day, President Phuc and the Vietnamese delegation laid flowers at the President Ho Chi Minh statue at the Asian Civilisations Museum. They also visited the Tengeh floating solar farm, which has been recently launched as part of efforts of Singapore to cut greenhouse gas emissions.



Later the same day, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, his spouse and the Vietnamese high-ranking delegation left Singapore, concluding the State visit to the country./.