President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) receives Vice Chairman and General Director of UOB (Photo: VNA) President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) receives Vice Chairman and General Director of UOB Singapore (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on February 26 received executives of leading Singaporean firms in different areas such as finance, infrastructure and energy.



Meeting leaders of United Overseas Bank Ltd (UOB), the Vietnamese State leader welcomed the bank's commitment to engage deeper into the Vietnamese country’s market investment.



He said Vietnam is giving priority to developing green and sustainable finance, and proposed that the UOB cooperate with Vietnamese State agencies to promote digital transformation in the areas of finance and credit. President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on February 26 received executives of leading Singaporean firms in different areas such as finance, infrastructure and energy.Meeting leaders of United Overseas Bank Ltd (UOB), the Vietnamese State leader welcomed the bank's commitment to engage deeper into the Vietnamese country’s market investment.He said Vietnam is giving priority to developing green and sustainable finance, and proposed that the UOB cooperate with Vietnamese State agencies to promote digital transformation in the areas of finance and credit.

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) meets DBS General Director (Photo: VNA)



Noting that during his visit, he and Singaporean leaders have agreed to encourage the strengthening of bilateral economic connectivity through digital platforms, he suggested that DBS coordinate with the Vietnamese side to speed up cooperation between the two countries in the field. At the reception for leaders of DBS Bank , President Phuc hailed the bank’s investment in finance-banking sector of Vietnam through digital platforms.Noting that during his visit, he and Singaporean leaders have agreed to encourage the strengthening of bilateral economic connectivity through digital platforms, he suggested that DBS coordinate with the Vietnamese side to speed up cooperation between the two countries in the field.

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) meets General Director of Capitaland (Photo: VNA) At his meeting with leaders of CapitaLand Group, the President recommended that the real estate firm expand its investment in ecological industry, smart city, green urban areas and logistics, which are prioritised sectors that Vietnam is calling for investment in.

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) meets President of SMF (Photo: VNA) President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) meets President of SMF Meeting leaders of the Singapore Manufacturing Federation (SMF), President Phuc said he hopes that the federation will continue to encourage Singaporean firms to make stronger investment in Vietnam. He underlined that Vietnam prioritises environmentally-friendly FDI projects with high quality and efficiency, using high technology, especially those in innovation and digital economy.

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) meets Vice Chairman of Temasek Holdings (Photo: VNA) President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) meets Vice Chairman of Receiving leaders of Temasek Group, Phuc welcomed the firm’s investment in Vietnam’s technology, financial service, consumption, agriculture, logistics and innovation areas. He spoke highly of Temasek’s support for Vietnamese partners, especially startups, proposing that the firm expand its cooperation scale towards green and sustainable development.

(R) meets General Director of ACTIS (Photo: VNA) President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) meets General Director of Meeting leaders of ACTIS, a leading investment fund in sustainable infrastructure, and Bridgin Power company, President Phuc lauded the firms’ investment of 250 million USD in green energy development in Vietnam. He welcomed them to invest in the areas of solar and wind power, LPG and energy port.

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc receives General Director of Changi Airport Group (Photo: VNA) President Nguyen Xuan Phuc receives General Director of Meeting leaders of Changi Airport Group, the leading Singaporean aviation consultation and investment management firm, the President proposed that the firm partner with Vietnamese counterparts in the field, especially in the development of airports meeting standards of regional transport hubs. He hailed the firm’s partnership with Vietnamese SOVICO Group in developing aviation infrastructure and services as well as in human resources training./.

VNA