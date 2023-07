Politics PM urges Long An to effectively exploit development space Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh demanded the Mekong Delta province of Long An to give priority to allocating and mobilising all social resources so as to concertedly implement and effectively exploit the development space, while addressing a conference on July 25.

Politics Vietnam, US working together for people’s prosperity: Ambassador Over the past decade, Vietnam and the US have made great efforts together to promote prosperity for their people, US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc E. Knapper told the media on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the Vietnam-US comprehensive partnership (July 25, 2013-2023).

Society Scholar highlights achievements in Vietnam-US ties Dr. Andrew Wells-Dang, a senior expert on Vietnam at the Centre for Asian Affairs of the US Institute of Peace (USIP), has highlighted achievements that Vietnam and the US have made in bilateral cooperation on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership.

Politics Italian scholars confident in prospects of Vietnam-Italy ties Italy and Vietnam, sharing a sustainable relationship, see great potential to further bolster their partnership extensively and intensively, Andrea Fais, Editor-in-Chief of Scenari Internazionali (international scenarios) magazine told Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondents in Rome on the occasion of President Vo Van Thuong’s State visit to Italy.