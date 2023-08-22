Society Vietnam, Laos strengthen court cooperation Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court Nguyen Hoa Binh on August 22 held talks with his Lao counterpart, Viengthong Siphandone, who is on a working visit to Vietnam.

Politics Minister, ambassador talk Vietnam - Canada cooperation in climate change response Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Dang Quoc Khanh had a meeting with Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam Shawn Steil in Hanoi on August 22 to discuss cooperation possibilities in climate change response and related issues.

Politics Vietnam-Australia partnership grounded on friendship, strategic trust: FM Wong The partnership between Vietnam and Australia is grounded on friendship and strategic trust, visiting Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong affirmed on August 22.

Politics Fifth Vietnam-Australia Foreign Ministers’ Meeting held in Hanoi Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son and his visiting Australian counterpart Penny Wong on August 22 co-chaired the fifth Vietnam-Australia Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Hanoi.