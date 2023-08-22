President Vo Van Thuong welcomes Chief Justice of Lao supreme court
President Vo Van Thuong received visiting Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court of Laos Viengthong Siphandon in Hanoi on August 22.
President Vo Van Thuong (R) and Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court of Laos Viengthong Siphandon at the meeting in Hanoi on August 22 (Photo: VNA)
Siphandon highlighted the close cooperation between the supreme courts of Laos and Vietnam and informed her host about the outcomes of her talks with Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court of Vietnam Nguyen Hoa Binh earlier the same day.
The two sides discussed cooperation orientations and agreed to uphold the fine traditions of their countries’ special relationship, which has been nurtured by generations of leaders, she went on.
She stressed that the assistance and coordination from the supreme court of Vietnam form an important source of support for the Lao side to fulfil its duties.
Highly valuing the talks’ outcomes, President Thuong said the Vietnam - Laos special relationship is a priceless common asset both countries need to maintain and promote. Therefore, it is necessary to keep frequent mutual visits and experience sharing between their agencies and localities so as to help each party better perform its tasks and contribute more to bilateral ties.
He applauded the cooperation results of the countries’ court sectors, affirming that Vietnam is delighted at the Lao people’s achievements in economic development, defence and security, and also sympathises with the difficulties they are facing.
The host called on both sides to stay united to surmount difficulties and fulfil their duties. He attributed the attainments of the Vietnam - Laos great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation partly to the substantial contributions by the two court sectors’ cooperation.
Thuong welcomed the two court sectors’ enhancement of ties in multiple aspects, especially the signing of cooperation deals among five people’s courts of the countries’ non-border localities, which he said will strongly and effectively foster their partnerships in the time to come./.