President welcomes South Australia Governor
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc received Governor of South Australia state Frances Adamson in Hanoi on November 9.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) receives Governor of South Australia state Frances Adamson (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc received Governor of South Australia state Frances Adamson in Hanoi on November 9.
Congratulating Australia and the state on their development achievements, Phuc thanked the Australian Government for its decision to increase official development assistance (ODA) for Vietnam, describing it as a valuable support to help boost socio-economic development in remote areas in the Southeast Asian country.
The guest expressed her delight at the development of the two countries’ relations, affirming that the implementation of the joint statement issued in the official visit to Australia in 2018 by then Prime Minister Phuc has contributed to the bilateral cooperation in the fields of economics-trade, defence security, science-technology, and innovation.
Regarding green energy, the governor said that her state is willing to collaborate with Vietnamese localities in implementing activities to protect the environment and respond to climate change.
She said she hopes for more cooperation activities to be organised next year when the two countries celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic ties.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) receives Governor of South Australia state Frances Adamson (Photo: VNA)President Phuc affirmed that Vietnam always attaches great importance to promoting the strategic partnership with Australia, an important development partner of Vietnam in the South Pacific and also a comprehensive strategic partner of ASEAN.
Given the effective cooperation in education between South Australia and Vietnam’s Nghe An province and Da Nang city, he asked the state to expand collaboration with other localities and consider the opening of a trade and investment office.
The leader also showed his hope that the Australian government will create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community living there so that they can contribute more to socio-economic development of and people-to-people exchanges between the two nations.
He took the occasion to thank Australia for supporting Vietnam's running of election to the United Nations Human Rights Council for the 2023-2025 term, affirming that Vietnam will continue to make effective and substantive contributions to this mechanism./.