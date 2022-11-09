Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on November 9 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics PM visits socio-economic establishments symbolising Vietnam-Cambodia cooperation Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on November 9 visited Cho Ray-Phnom Penh Hospital and Metfone, an affiliate of the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group, which are considered symbols of the Vietnam-Cambodia partnership.

Politics ASEAN armies promote cohesion for peace The 10th Conference of ASEAN Senior Non-Commissioned Officers (ASMAM-10) took place in Hanoi on November 9 under the chair of Colonel Nguyen Le Phuong, Deputy Director of the Institute for Defence International Relations under the Vietnamese Ministry of Defence.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest November 9 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.