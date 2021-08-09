Politics President Nguyen Xuan Phuc arrives in Vientiane President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, his spouse Tran Nguyet Thu, and a high-ranking delegation of the Vietnamese Party and State arrived in Vientiane on August 9 morning, begining a two-day official friendship visit to Laos at the invitation of General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith.

Politics Ceremony held to hand over new Lao NA House A new National Assembly (NA) building of Laos, a gift presented by the Vietnamese Party, State and people to their Lao counterparts, was handed over to the Lao side at a ceremony held in Vientiane on August 8.

Politics Vietnam attends ASEAN-EU Foreign Ministers’ Meeting Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son on August 6 took part in the virtual ASEAN-EU Foreign Ministers' Meeting as part of the 54th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting and related meetings.