President’s visit to deepen special Vietnam-Laos relationship: Ambassador
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s official friendly visit to Laos from August 9-10 will contribute to deepening the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, thus better serve the cause of national reform, building and defence in each country, Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung has affirmed.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) welcomes Lao Party General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith during the latter's visit to Vietnam in late June (Photo: VNA)
The visit is made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith.
It is Phuc’s first official visit abroad since he became President of Vietnam. This is also the first time Laos has received a foreign State leader since its 11th Party Congress, the ambassador told the Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Laos.
During this visit, the two countries’ leaders will discuss important issues in the bilateral relationship, as well as measures to promote cooperation in all fields of politics - diplomacy, security - defence, investment - trade, socio-culture and regional and international issues of mutual concern.
The Vietnamese State leader is expected to attend the handover ceremony of the Lao National Assembly House – a special gift of Vietnam to Laos, Hung state, adding that this is the demonstration of the two nations’ special relationship.
Regarding bilateral collaboration over the past time and orientations for the following years, the diplomat emphasized that one of the latest and most outstanding results is the signing of the Vietnam - Laos Cooperation Strategy for the 2021-2030 period and the Vietnam - Laos Cooperation Agreement for the 2021-2025 period on the occasion of the official friendly visit to Vietnam by Lao Party General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith at the end of June this year.
The two documents provide the guideline for the cooperation between the two countries in the next 5-10 years to develop in a deeper, more substantive and effective manner, Hung stated.
To preserve and develop the special ties between the two countries, the ambassador suggested the two countries raise bilateral economic and trade ties on par with bilateral political, diplomatic, security, and defence cooperation, and educate their young generations about the tradition and strategic importance of the Vietnam-Laos ties./.