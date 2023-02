Delegates at a seminar within the programme (Photo: VNA)

The press circle in general and key press agencies in particularly always accompany the health sector , heard a meeting held in Hanoi on February 24 on the occasion of Vietnamese Doctors’ Day (February 27).The function was co-organised by Nhan Dan (People) Newspaper, the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), Radio The Voice of Vietnam (VOV), and Vietnam Television (VTV), and the Ministry of Health.In his opening remarks, Editor-in-chief of Nhan Dan Newspaper Le Quoc Minh, who is also deputy head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education and Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists’ Association, extended his best wishes to leaders of the health ministry and medical facilities.He said many reporters worked on the forefront of the combat against the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting efforts by doctors during the fight, while many others travelled to remote and natural disaster-hit areas to cover the news relating to health service there.Minh also emphasised the press’s role in building policies on health care, and affirmed that Nhan Dan Newspaper, VNA, VOV and VTV will pay more attention to the communication work on medical activities.VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang said many health workers have inspired journalists, saying there are professors, doctors, pharmacists, managers and village midwives who have braved difficulties and hardships, and even risked their lives to create miracles and bring life and health to people.