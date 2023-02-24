VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang and Permanent Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen at an exhibition within the programme. (Photo: VNA)

He suggested building close links between the medical sector and press agencies for the public’s health, and that press agencies and media managers should prioritise resources to the communication work in health care.The event featured two seminars, during which delegates shared their views on the role of grassroots health service and the settlement of post-pandemic issues, among others./.