Press agencies honoured for contributions to Party ideology protection
Collectives honoured for contributions to Party ideology protection. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Secretary of the Party Committee of the Central Agencies' Bloc Nguyen Van The commended press agencies, sectors and Hanoi for their contributions to national achievements over the past time, while addressing a meeting in the capital city on June 8.
They have played a role in promoting the image and affirming the position of the Party Committee, the official stressed.
The meeting, held by the Party Committee, honoured the press agencies and their reporters and editors, as well as sectors and Hanoi for their performance in the communications work in the 2020-2023 period.
The asked the press agencies to carry forward their achievements and better perform their political tasks in service of the Party’s revolutionary cause, and the national cause of reform, integration and development, while stepping up the dissemination about the Party Committee’s fulfillment of its political tasks.
The information work should focus on political affairs, role models, patriotic emulation movements, and the campaign on studying and following President Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, morality and lifestyle, he suggested.
Secretary of the Party Committee of the Central Agencies' Bloc Nguyen Van The speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)The expressed his hope that the agencies will maintain their role as information channels disseminating directives and resolutions of the Party in general and the Party Committee in particular, and reflecting aspirations and opinions of officials and Party members, thus contributing to consolidating confidence and consensus in the entire Party and the whole society.
They also should uphold the role as the core force in protecting the Party’s ideological foundation, refuting wrongful and hostile views, and guiding public opinions, and should build a healthy information environment, the official continued.
The urged the press agencies to update technologies and expand information channels, saying such agencies as Nhan dan (People) Newspaper, the Vietnam News Agency, the Vietnam Television and radio The Voice of Vietnam need to promote their key role in the information work.
The official expressed his hope for more coordination from the press agencies, and his belief that they will continue joining efforts in building the Party Committee, making it stronger and purer.
The standing board of the Party Committee also asked the press agencies to intensify the dissemination about the implementation of the Party’s guidelines and the State’s policies and laws, and resolutions and conclusions adopted by the Party Central Committee and the Party Committee, along with major festivals and political events, the protection of the Party’s ideological foundation and the fight against wrong and hostile views./.