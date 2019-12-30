Society Deputy PM presents Tet gifts to needy people Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam presented gifts to families on social welfare, poor households and victims of Agent Orange (AO)/dioxin in the northern province of Bac Ninh on December 29 ahead of the Tet (Lunar New Year) festival.

Society Traffic accidents drop over 5 percent in 2019 The numbers of traffic accidents, traffic-related deaths and injuries in the country all decreased in 2019, as compared to the previous year, heard a national teleconference held on December 28.

Society Sa Pa district-level town to be formally established on January 1 The National Assembly Standing Committee’s resolution on the establishment of Sa Pa district-level town in the northern province of Lao Cai was handed over to the locality’s People’s Committee at a ceremony on December 28.

Society Vietnamese in Laos strengthen solidarity The General Association of Vietnamese People in Laos will further coordinate with Vietnamese representative agencies to accelerate the settlement of legal papers for Vietnamese in Laos in 2020.