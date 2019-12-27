Business Investment in farm land needed: experts Vietnam was in urgent need of policies to develop a transparent and sustainable agricultural land market to attract more investment in the farming sector, according to the Vietnam Real Estate Association.

Business Trade sector asked to strive for 300 bln USD from exports next year Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc asked the industry and trade sector to strive for an export turnover of 300 billion USD next year during a conference held in Hanoi on December 27.

Business Viettel - one of world’s 50 fastest-growing brands The Viettel Military Industry and Telecom Group (Viettel) is the only Vietnamese business to make it into the list of the world’s top 50 fastest-growing brands in 2014-2019.