Business HCM City supports firms hard-hit by COVID-19 Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City’s Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan has told municipal agencies to help local businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic maintain production and avoid bankruptcy.

Business Phu Tho striving to make tea a key agricultural staple Described as the cradle of Vietnam’s tea, the northern mountainous province of Phu Tho has carried out a host of measures to develop the crop in a sustainable manner and ensure its quality and food safety.