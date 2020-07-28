Prices of petrol up slightly in latest adjustment
The price of RON95 petrol was kept unchanged while that of bio-fuel E5RON92 was adjusted up by 150 VND per litre in the latest regular adjustment of prices on July 28.
The Ministries of Industry and Trade and Finance announced that the price of E5 RON92 would be no higher than 14,409 VND (0.62 USD) per litre and those of RON95 petrol no higher than 14,973 VND.
Prices of diesel 0.05S, kerosene, and FO 180CST 3.5S should not be higher than 12,397 VND, 10,279 VND, and 10,183 VND per litre, respectively.
The two ministries conduct a review of fuel prices every 15 days and adjust prices in line with fluctuations on the world market.
The world price of RON 95 petrol averaged 46.459 USD per barrel over the last 15 days, down 0.22 USD since the previous review, and that of RON92 petrol was up 0.531 USD per barrel to 44.875 USD. The average price of diesel, kerosene and FO 180CST 3.5S also rose in the period.
The complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country with the appearance of community transmission cases recently will affect economic recovery and the demand for petrol and oil./.