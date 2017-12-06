Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and Premier of Ontario Kathleen Wynne (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc committed all possible support to Canada’s Ontario firms to do business in Vietnam during a reception in Hanoi on December 6 for Premier of Ontario Kathleen Wynne.



The PM spoke highly of bilateral trade with Ontario which hit 3 billion USD out of the total 4 billion USD trade between Vietnam and Canada.



He said the agreement by relevant countries to continue with negotiation on the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), will lay a foundation for Vietnam and Cananda to boost all-around ties, including in trade.



Phuc expressed wish that two-way trade will grow at least 10-15 percent in the future.



With potential of partnership in mining, manufacturing, national defence-security, he called on more Canadian firms to invest in Vietnam, noting that many Canadian investors have succeeded in doing business in the Southeast Asian country.



Wynne informed the host that Ontario is the first state to implement the Vietnam-Canada cooperation agreement following the Vietnam visit by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, adding that as home to a number of big corporations, Ontario contributes to 40 percent of the gross domestic product of Canada.



She said the business delegation accompanying her in the visit comprises representatives from nearly 50 enterprises who want to seek business opportunities in infrastructure, education, clean industry and health care.



Many non-profit organisations are also ready to assist Vietnam in climate change response and environment protection, she said.



Agreeing with the host’s stance on free trade promotion, she said Ontario is actively pushing the Canadian administration on CPTPP negotiations.-VNA