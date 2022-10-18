Prime Minister congratulates Kuwaiti counterpart
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on October 18 sent congratulations to Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on his re-appointment as Prime Minister of Kuwait.
Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on his re-appointment as Prime Minister of Kuwait (File photo AFP/VNA)
The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son also extended congratulations to the new Foreign Minister of Kuwait, Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah./.
