Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has sent greetings to Khmer ethnic people on the occasion of their traditional Chol Chnam Thmay (New Year) festival, which falls on April 14-16 this year.

In his message, the PM acknowledged the great contributions made by the Khmer people and religious dignitaries to the country's development achievements, especially in the face of the fourth wave of COVID-19 outbreaks last year.

He believed that the community would continue to uphold traditions, solidarity and patriotism, surmount obstacles and challenges to make efforts and gain greater accomplishments in socio-economic development while ensuring national defence and security-order.

The Government leader wished the Khmer community a happy, safe and joyous Chol Chnam Thmay festival.

Chol Chnam Thmay is one of the most important festivals for Khmer people. It usually lasts three days and is celebrated mostly in pagodas. The festival is a demonstration of Khmer people’s aspirations, like many other ethnic groups, to move on from the previous year’s misfortunes and look forward to a promising new year./.

