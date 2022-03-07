Cambodia to celebrate traditional New Year festival normally
Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen on March 7 announced that the nation will hold the traditional Khmer New Year festival Chol Chhnam Thmay in 2022 as usual.
According to the PM, COVID-19 vaccination is an important factor for the economy to operate and for the nation to welcome foreign tourists.
According to the local health body, as of March 7, the country has vaccinated 91.83 percent of its 16 million population against COVID-19.
The Chol Chhnam Thmay will take place in three days, from April 14 to 16./.
