Prime Minister leaves Hanoi for official visit to Laos
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh left Hanoi on January 11 morning for a two-day official visit to Laos at the invitation of Lao PM Sonexay Siphandone, during which he will co-chair the 45th meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Inter-Governmental Committee.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh leaves Hanoi on January 11 morning for a two-day official visit to Laos. (Photo: VNA)
This is the first official visit to the neighbouring country by PM Chinh and his first overseas trip this year. PM Chinh is also the first foreign leader to visit Laos since PM Sonexay Siphandon took office.
The visit affirms Vietnam’s consistent policy of treasuring and prioritising the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive partnership between the two nations, as well as Vietnam’s support for Laos during its national renovation and integration.
The two sides will review outstanding achievements in bilateral ties in 2022, lay out major orientations for 2023, and discuss measures to enhance political-diplomatic and national defence-security cooperation and effectively implement legal documents related to border and overseas Vietnamese and Lao affairs.
They will also look for ways to push forward economic-trade-investment, education and culture ties, connectivity between the two economies, contributing to effectively carrying out key projects and mutual liaison at regional and global forums, particularly within the framework of ASEAN and Mekong sub-regional cooperation.
The Vietnamese leader is also due to meet Vietnamese community living in Laos and commit the Party and State’s support for them, thus contributing to upholding the great national unity./.