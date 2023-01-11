Politics Official receives new Australian Ambassador Politburo member and Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) Nguyen Xuan Thang has asked the new Australian Ambassador to Vietnam, Andrew Goledzinowski, to continue promoting the cooperation between the HCMA and Australian partners, including the Australian Embassy in Vietnam, during his tenure.

Politics Cambodian delegations pay Tet visits to Vietnamese localities Delegations from the Cambodian Royal Army Guards and provinces on January 10 paid visits to Can Tho city, Ca Mau and Bac Lieu provinces in the south of Vietnam ahead of the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.

Politics PM Chinh’s visit significant to Laos-Vietnam ties: Lao Deputy PM The upcoming Lao visit by Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh is of special significance to the Laos-Vietnam partnership, Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Saleumsay Kommasith told Vietnam News Agency.