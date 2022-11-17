Can Tho (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held a meeting with more than 300 voters in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on November 17 following the fourth session of the 15th National Assembly.



The local voters expressed their confidence in the instruction and management of the Party, the National Assembly and the Government, which have helped boost socio-economic recovery and development, and fight corruption and other negative phenomena.



They raised concerns over personnel issues and the shortage of drugs and medical equipment.



The voters suggested launching more social housing projects for low-income earners, building more expressways, promoting wind power and seeking solutions to climate change in Mekong Delta and Can Tho in particular.



PM Chinh provided more updates on the fourth sitting of the 15th legislature, from October 20 to November 15, and briefed them on the socio-economic situation in 2022 as well as tasks and solutions for 2023 and the years to come.



He noted that despite a host of challenges, the socio-economic situation has seen marked achievements, and 14 out of 15 targets set for the whole year are expected to be fulfilled. He also highlighted achievements in cultural and social affairs, institutional building, national defence and security, and external relations.



Given this, the NA has adopted decisions and resolutions which say greater efforts should be made to maintain macro-economic stability, control inflation, spur growth and ensure major economic balances, Chinh said.



The leader pointed to other tasks and solutions for 2023 such as bettering intuitional building and perfection, improving the business environment, and stepping up efforts to fight corruption and other negative phenomena.



The PM directly cleared up questions and concerns of the voters regarding cyber space management, the resignation of many medical workers, the shortage of medical equipment, textbooks, housing for low-income earners, and corruption combat.



The leader asked ministries and agencies to continue collecting voters' petitions./.