Prime Minister urges tax sector to continue with reform
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has commended the tax sector for doing a good job in reshuffling its apparatus, and urged the sector to continue with reform of tax procedures.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at a conference of the tax sector on February 26.(Photo: VNA)
Addressing a conference of the tax sector on February 26, the PM noted that the sector had completed the streamlining of the system of tax offices at district level from the previous 548 to 415 offices, 10 months ahead of schedule.
PM Phuc also hailed the sector for surpassing the target of tax collection by 9.3 percent in 2019.
At the same time, the Government leader required the further reduction of tax administrative procedures, setting the goal for the sector to cut another 10 percent of the current 304 administrative procedures this year.
Finance Minister Dinh Tien Dung reported that the streamlining was done through merging district-level tax offices into regional offices under the control of provincial-level tax departments.
According to the minister, the new regional offices have operated smoothly, causing no difficulties to tax payers.
PM Phuc stressed the task for the sector to surpass tax collection target by 5 percent this year. He explained that despite the COVID-19 epidemic, Vietnam has performed well in containing the epidemic, and production and business are likely to recover in the second quarter./.