Business Ministry gives legal assistance to SMEs The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has planned to provide legal assistance for small and-medium-sized enterprises in 2020 through conferences and dialogues.

Business Binh Dinh approves wind farms The Ho Chi Minh City-based Fico JSC has been given initial approval from the Binh Dinh Economic Zone (EZ) Authority to develop two wind power plants in the Nhon Hoi EZ.

Business Vietnam’s steel import falls 18 percent in January Vietnam imported a total 944,865 tonnes of steel in January, a year-on-year drop of 18 percent, according to the General Department of Customs.