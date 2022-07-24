Prime Minister visits Military Region 4
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visited Military Region 4, which is under the Ministry of National Defence and is tasked to organise, build, manage and command armed forces defending north central Vietnam, as part of his trip to the central province of Nghe An on July 24.
The PM said the military region is located in an important position bridging the north and the south, and plays a crucial role in national defence strategy.
“There is no country with as many martyr cemeteries and fallen soldiers as Vietnam. And in our country, there is no place with as many martyr cemeteries and fallen soldiers as in Military Region 4,” he said.
The military region has coordinated closely with local authorities to help local people eradicate hunger, reduce poverty, and fight diseases and natural disasters, the leader said.
Noting the complicated developments of the regional and global situation, the PM said the entire Party, people and army, including Military Region 4, should exert greater efforts, optimise opportunities and overcome difficulties to fulfill their tasks and targets of national construction and defence in the new situation.
Officers and soldiers of the military region need to seriously implement resolutions and directives adopted by the Party, the State, the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence, he continued.
Chinh urged the unit to step up the researching, analysing and forecasting work, form production teams to contribute to socio-economic development, and coordinate with agencies and localities in mass mobilisation and poverty reduction./.