Primorsky Krai-Vietnam friendship association marks founding anniversary
Members of the association pose for a group photo (Photo: VNA)Moscow (VNA) - A get-together was recently held to mark the 50th founding anniversary of a friendship association between Russia's Primorsky Krai province and Vietnam.
An exhibition on Vietnam was arranged on the occasion, featuring Vietnamese costumes, tools and more than 200 drawings by Russian students.
Musical performances and an ‘ao dai’ (traditional long dress) show were also staged at the event.
Deputy Director of Primorsky Krai’s department of culture Olga Maximchuk voiced a hope that more young people of Russia will travel to Vietnam, and vice versa.
Half a century ago, workers of five largest firms in Vladivostok and others joined hands to set up a branch of the Soviet Union-Vietnam Friendship Association in Vladivostok so as to support Vietnamese people during the resistance war against the US. The organisation changed its name to Primorsky Krai-Vietnam Friendship Association in 1992.
A Vietnamese culture-education centre established by the association has introduced the country’s history and culture as well as and taught Vietnamese language for 20 years./.