Health Infographic Accelerating Covid-19 vaccine testing The first human trial of COVID-19 vaccine Nanocovax began in Vietnam on December 17 with the first three volunteers. After 72 hours, they are in good health condition.

Health Infographic Vietnam reports 1,391 Covid-19 cases Vietnam reported 1,391 Covid-19 cases from January 23 to December 11, 2020, according to the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control.