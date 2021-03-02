Priority groups in COVID-19 vaccination plan
The Government on February 26 issued Resolution No 21/NQ-CP regarding COVID-19 vaccine purchase and use. Accordingly, priority groups in COVID-19 vaccination plan were announced by the Ministry of Health.
VNA
VNA
Priority groups places in COVID-19 vaccination plan Priority groups in COVID-19 vaccination plan COVID-19 vaccine Vietnam News VietnamPlus Vietnam
You should also see
InfographicVietnam to enter aging population stage in 2026
Twenty percent of Vietnam’s population will be 60 years of age or older within the next 20 years, resulting in the country experiencing an “elderly population crisis”.
See more
InfographicNew variant of virus SARS-COV-2 spreads
A new variant of coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 has been detected in many countries worldwide.
InfographicAccelerating Covid-19 vaccine testing
The first human trial of COVID-19 vaccine Nanocovax began in Vietnam on December 17 with the first three volunteers. After 72 hours, they are in good health condition.
InfographicVietnam reports 1,391 Covid-19 cases
Vietnam reported 1,391 Covid-19 cases from January 23 to December 11, 2020, according to the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control.
InfographicUpdates on Covid-19 developments in Vietnam
As of December 10 afternoon, Vietnam reported 693 locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases.
InfographicCOVID-19 updates in Vietnam as of 18:00 on December 7, 2020
COVID-19 updates in Vietnam as of 18:00 on December 7, 2020.