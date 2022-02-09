The fake news published on social media (Photo: vov.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations is joining hands with relevant agencies to identify a person who posted fake news on social media stating that a Vietnamese peacekeeper passed away in Uganda, the Department announced on February 9.

Earlier, a Tiktok account published an image of a man in the Vietnam People’s Army uniform, saying he was a Vietnamese peacekeeping officer born in 1996, who died at 3.55 am in Uganda.

The information grabbed public attention.

Speaking with reporters, a representative of the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations confirmed that the news is fake and the department is working together with relevant agencies to identify the person who posted the information.

The 2018 Law on Cybersecurity bans the publication of fabricated or untrue content online, causing anxiety to the public or damage to socio-economic activities and hindering activities of State agencies and those on duty. Those who do so may face criminal charge with punishment of up to three years in prison under the 2015 Criminal Code./.