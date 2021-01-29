Programme rolled out to back SMEs’ digital transformation
The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) officially rolled out a programme supporting the digital transformation of small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), called SMEdx, in Hanoi on January 29.
It is part of a series of projects to support SMEs in digital transformation via “Make in Vietnam” platforms, carried out by MIC in partnership with the Ministry of Planning and Investment, the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), and the Vietnam Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (Vinasme) this year.
Addressing the launch ceremony, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Huy Dung said the SMEdx programme provides an opportunity for the SME community to explore and experience different digital platforms in order to select one that best fits their needs.
The programme will also seek new digital transformation solutions for SMEs by sector in the future, he added.
Vietnam is home to about 800,000 enterprises, 98 percent of which are SMEs. The COVID-19 crisis has taken a toll on more than 90 percent of SMEs, with their total revenue plunging over 50 percent last year. About 24 percent suspended operations and the number of new SMEs was down 15 percent.
Some 47 percent of surveyed SMEs said they believe digital transformation will be vital for their success.
Enterprises can visit https://smedx.vn to learn more about digital transformation and suitable ways to approach digital transformation and to explore digital platforms that fit their needs. Consultation and support are also available./.