Politics Party’s role in building agricultural policy highlighted Chairman of the Vietnam Farmers’ Union (VFU) Central Committee Thao Xuan Sung has underlined the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) in building policies for agricultural development, as well as the decisive contributions by the agriculture sector to Vietnam’s GDP growth in 2020.

Politics Party has cohesive vision on leadership over country safeguarding missions: officer The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), specifically the Party Central Committee’s Politburo and Secretariat, have paid special attention to the leadership over the missions of safeguarding the fatherland and building national defence over the past five years.

Politics Congratulations come pouring in for 13th National Party Congress As of January 22, the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) that officially opened in Hanoi on January 26 had received 215 messages of congratulations.

World CPV’s leadership plays crucial role in Vietnam’s achievements: Thai scholar Political stability under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) is one of the most fundamental reasons behind Vietnam’s great development in all aspects over the past years and its increasingly important role in the region and the world, a Thai scholar has said.