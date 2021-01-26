New, outstanding issues in national development orientations for next decade
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong delivers the 12th-tenure Party Central Committee’s report at the 13th National Party Congress on January 26 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong, head of the document sub-committee, has delivered the 12th-tenure Party Central Committee’s report on documents submitted to the 13th National Party Congress, pointing out many new and outstanding issues in the orientations for the next 10 years.
He presented the report at the opening session of the congress, in Hanoi on January 26.
The overall development goal for the 2021-2025 tenure and subsequent years is to improve the Party’s leadership capacity, ruling capacity, and combatant strength; build a clean and comprehensively strong Party and political system; enhance the people’s trust in the Party, State, and the socialist regime; inspire aspirations for a prosperous and happy country and bring into play the will and strength of the great national solidarity in combination with the strength of the era; comprehensively and concertedly promote reforms, industrialisation, and modernisation; build and firmly safeguard the Fatherland, maintain a peaceful and stable environment; and strive to turn Vietnam into a socialist-oriented developed country by the mid-21st century.
The Political Report identified concrete targets for not only the 13th tenure but also the coming decades. Vietnam is to become a developing country with modern industry and move up and out of the lower-middle income level by 2025, a developing country with modern industry and upper-middle incomes by 2030, and a developed country with high incomes by 2045.
To achieve these goals, the Political Report set out and specialised reports detailed 12 strategic orientations for national development for 2021-2030. Major ones cover important development issues for the country over the next 10 years, including many new and outstanding matters.
They include continuing to strongly reform mindsets, building and concertedly perfecting regulations for sustainable national development; comprehensively and concertedly completing regulations for developing a socialist-oriented market economy; and strongly reforming the growth model, restructuring the economy, industrialising and modernising the country, paying attention to innovation, stepping up national digital transformation, and developing a digital economy and society.
One of the orientations is to create breakthroughs in the fundamental and comprehensive reform of education and training, in science and technology, in the development of high-quality human resources, in the attraction and use of talent, and in the strong application of achievements from the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
Another is to develop people comprehensively and nurture an advanced Vietnamese culture deeply imbued with the national identity; manage social development in an effective and strict manner, ensuring social and human security; proactively and effectively respond to climate change, mitigate natural disasters; prevent and fight against disease outbreaks, protect people’s health; and manage and sustainably exploit and use natural resources, pay heed to environmental protection, and ensure sustainable development.
The next is to proactively prevent the risk of war and conflict soon and from afar; resolutely, persistently, and firmly safeguard the Fatherland’s independence, sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity; ensure national security and social order and safety; and implement a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, and multilateralisation, diversification of external relations, and active and proactive international integration in an extensive and effective manner.
One orientation is to practice and broadly bring into play socialist democracy and the people’s right to mastery and roles, enhance the people’s trust, and promote social consensus.
Delegates at the opening session of the the 13th National Party Congress on January 26 (Photo: VNA)Also among the orientations are building and completing the socialist law-governed State; building a clean, strong, lean, efficient, and effective political system; pushing ahead with the fight against corruption, wastefulness, bureaucracy, and negative phenomena; and continuing to enhance Party building and rectification in a comprehensive manner, in association with reforming the Party’s leadership and ruling methods.
The Party General Secretary and State President said the Party’s 13th tenure is an extremely important milestone since it serves as the prerequisite for the next tenures to successfully achieve the strategic national development goals for 2030, with a vision to 2045.
He emphasised the resolve to effectively carry out the tasks and solutions put forth in the documents submitted to the 13th National Party Congress so as to herald a new development phase for the country, with the following focuses:
First, to continue promoting Party building and rectification, and building a law-governed socialist State and a clean and powerful political system.
Secondly, to strongly and effectively reform the growth model; restructure the economy; step up industrialisation and modernisation on the basis of science and technology, innovation, and high-quality human resources; and concertedly build and perfect regulations for developing a full, modern, and integrated socialist-oriented market economy.
Thirdly, to inspire the will and determination to develop a prosperous and happy country and a powerful, wealthy, and everlasting nation; and bring into play the cultural value and strength of the Vietnamese people in national construction and defence.
Fourthly, to firmly maintain independence and self-reliance; reinforce defence and security strength; improve the quality and effectiveness of diplomatic activities and international integration; resolutely and persistently safeguard the country’s independence, sovereignty, unity, territorial integrity, seas, islands, and skies; and maintain a peaceful and stable environment for national development.
Fifthly, to bring into play the strength of the great national solidarity, socialist democracy, and the people’s right to mastery; increase legislation; and ensure social discipline. And,
Sixthly, to strictly manage and reasonably and effectively use land and resources; boost environmental protection and improvements; and proactively and actively carry out climate change adaptation solutions.
The Party and State leader went on to say that it is necessary to focus the investment of resources and pay special attention to leadership and direction over the implementation of those focal tasks and solutions, in order to create substantive improvements in making the three strategic breakthroughs put forth by the 11th and 12th national Party congresses and supplemented by this event.
The first strategic breakthrough is to concertedly complete regulations, initially those for developing a socialist-oriented market economy; prioritise the concerted and high-quality completion and sound implementation of the legal system, mechanisms, and policies for creating a favourable, healthy, fair, and innovation-facilitating investment and business climate; mobilise, manage, and effectively use every resource, especially land and finance, for development; boost reasonable and effective decentralisation; and increase the examination, monitoring, and control of power via useful measures.
The second is to develop human resources, especially high-quality workers; prioritise human resources for leadership and management affairs and key sectors on the basis of improving and making fundamental, strong, and comprehensive changes in education - training quality in association with mechanisms for recruiting, using, and treating talent; step up the research, transfer, application, and development of science - technology; inspire aspirations for a prosperous and happy country as well as the will to move forward; and uphold the cultural value and strength of the Vietnamese people in national construction and defence.
And the last is to build a concerted and modern infrastructure network in terms of economy, society, environment, defence, and security; prioritise the development of certain national key transport facilities; adapt to climate change; and pay attention to developing information and telecoms infrastructure, creating a foundation for national digital transformation and gradually developing a digital economy and society./.