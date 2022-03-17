Society No Vietnamese reported dead or injured in Japan earthquake There are no Vietnamese people reported dead or injured in the 7.4-magnitude earthquake that hit northeastern Japan on late March 16, according to a Vietnamese expat.

Society Deputy PM urges early completion of legal framework to carry out national target programmes Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh on March 17 chaired a teleconference on the implementation progress of 2021-2025 national target programmes, during which he urged the completion of the legal framework to soon carry out them.

Society Flight from Romania carrying Vietnamese lands in Hanoi A flight bringing home Vietnamese people who fled conflict areas in Ukraine to Romania successfully landed at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on the morning of March 17.

Society Hanoi to launch public bicycle service in inner districts Hanoi’s Department of Transport is planning to launch public bicycle services in five inner districts of Hanoi, giving locals and tourists have more transport options.