Health Thai Binh province records fruitful health cooperation with Denmark: official A senior official of the northern province of Thai Binh highlighted the productive cooperation in healthcare with Denmark while meeting with a visiting delegation of the Danish Ministry of the Interior and Health on March 5.

Health Vietnamese, Chinese localities intensify border health cooperation A talk exchanging information on disease prevention and control, and healthcare activities between delegations of the Department of Health of Vietnam's Cao Bang province and the Health Commission of China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region was organised in Cao Bang city on March 5.

Health Vietnam to elevate six hospitals to global standards Vietnam will upgrade six hospitals to international standards, aiming to curb the trend of Vietnamese people seeking medical care overseas, and at the same time, attracting foreign patients to Vietnam.

Health About 6 million patients living with rare diseases in Vietnam Health records revealed that Vietnam is home to about 100 rare diseases and around 6 million patients, heard a symposium held by the Vietnam Medical Association in Hanoi on February 29.