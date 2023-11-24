Project helps put forth biodiversity conservation in Da Nang
With an array of effective models and programmes put in place, a biodiversity protection and environmental sustainability project in Da Nang, funded by the EU, has made contributions to promoting biodiversity and helping local people develop livelihoods, heard a workshop held in the central city on November 24.
The project “Establishing a Funding Foundation for Biodiversity Protection and Environmental Sustainability in Da Nang city” has been implemented by GreenViet Biodiversity Conservation Centre (GreenViet) and Gustav-Stresemann-Institut (GSI, Germany) with a funding of 650,000 EUR (710,000 USD) from the EU from July 2020 to the end of December 2023.
It aims to strengthen civil society organisations (CSOs) of the city and the central and Central Highlands provinces in environmental protection by diversifying financial resources.
At the workshop, Vice Chairman of Da Nang city’s Union of Science and Technology Associations Nguyen Dinh Phuc said that despite formidable challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic and global economic downturns, all of the targets set in the projects have been fulfilled.
Although the project is coming to an end, the biodiversity conservation journey will continue in Vietnam, he said, adding localities need support from the authorities and stakeholders.
In 42 months, the project carved out a lot of achievements, including mobilising 4.6 billion VND (189,500 USD) from enterprises and organisations to fund biodiversity conservation initiatives and projects, improving capacity for over 50 groups, clubs and organisations working in biodiversity conservation and environmental protection, funding and giving technical support to 25 related initiatives, carrying out four communications campaigns to raise public awareness of biodiversity significance and sustainable environment protection, and monitoring to protect the red-shanked douc langurs, the endangered primates in Son Tra peninsula./.