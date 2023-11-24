Videos Rare wild animals handed over in Quang Binh The Forest Ranger Department in Tuyen Hoa district, the central province of Quang Binh, handed over a ground python and a falcon to the Phong Nha - Ke Bang National Park Management Board on November 23.

Environment Vietnam counts 305 green buildings nationwide Green buildings in Vietnam total only 305 with a combined certified construction area of nearly 7.5 million sq.m by September 30, 2023, according to Nguyen Cong Thinh, Vice General Director of the Department of Science, Technology and Environment under the Ministry of Construction.

Environment Experts share international experience in promoting carbon market in Vietnam Experts have shared international experience and gave recommendations for Vietnam in developing the domestic carbon market, including completing relevant institutions and policies, enhancing the quality of human resources and infrastructure systems, and promoting international cooperation mechanisms.