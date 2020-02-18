Business EVFTA may boost Vietnam-Poland trade ties The recently ratified EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) is likely to accelerate trade between Vietnam and Poland, according to International Business Times.

Business Veggie, fruit exporters seek new markets through EVFTA The recent ratification of the European Union-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) by the European Parliament (EP) is expected to help with the market expansion of Vietnamese farm produce, including fruits and vegetables, in the face of the coronavirus outbreak disease (COVID-19), according to insiders.

Business COVID-19 highlights need for economic restructuring The acute respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has highlighted an urgent need for Vietnam to boost its economic restructuring and diversify its markets.

Business BIDV offers assistance to individual customers amidst coronavirus outbreak The Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) has announced a credit package worth 5 trillion VND (215 million USD) for its individual customers hurt by the acute respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus (COVID-19).