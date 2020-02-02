Business Sea-based economy set to become Da Nang’s growth engine The central city of Da Nang is aiming for the sea-based economy along with tourism and hi-tech industry to drive its growth over the next 25 years.

Sci-Tech 2020 key for tech start-ups in Vietnam Like many other Asian countries, Vietnam is racing its regional counterparts to spur economic innovation with artificial intelligence (AI). Experts say voice recognition technology, AI, blockchain and big data will be major trends in 2020.

Business Ministries urged to assess nCoV impacts for solutions Ministries need to analyse the impact of coronavirus on both international and domestic markets, then deliver short-term and long-term solutions, Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh said on January 31.

Business Pepper price to remain low this year Pepper prices this year are unlikely to recover after a strong reduction in 2019 due to abundant supply.