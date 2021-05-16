Business Paper, packaging firms see bright prospects ahead Paper and packaging enterprises are optimistic about their prospects this year thanks to Vietnam's stable business situation.

Business Coal, hydro power to give way to renewables Electricity of Vietnam (EVN) plans to mobilise 32 billion kWh of renewable energy, including 26.3 billion kWh of solar power, meaning the output of coal-fuelled and hydro-power plants will be reduced.

Business COVID-19 makes nearly 10 pct of domestic firms lack capital: official Nearly 10 percent of Vietnamese firms lack capital and money for their business, especially micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), because of the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, General Secretary of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) Nguyen Quang Vinh has said.