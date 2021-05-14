Phu Yen’s hotel enters list of world’s best new ones
Zannier Hotels Bai San Ho in Vietnam’s Phu Yen south central coastal province has been chosen as one of the Best New Hotels in the World by US travel magazine Travel+Leisure.
Being the sole Vietnamese hotel to break into the list compiled by the magazine’s writers and editors, the property has 71 villas spreading 98 ha of lush greenery and rice paddies.
Zannier honoured the local ethnic groups and the nearby fishing villages by constructing three different types of Vietnamese-style villas, laden with bamboo ceilings, antique rice baskets, and colours that reflect the natural landscape, Katie Lockhart, a writer of the magazine wrote.
She added that the staff clearly takes pride in the regional seafood, which is on display at its breezy beach restaurant, and the traditional cooking techniques.
“The main draw for many travellers, though, might be the private, kilometre-long stretch of beach that teems with colourful coral just offshore,” she continued.
Travel+Leisure’s 2021 list comprises 73 new hotels in 29 countries across the world, featuring plenty of extravagant stays and familiar brands, along with properties that are the best at what they do while displaying a sense of innovation.
With its tranquil beauty and picturesque landscapes, like Ganh Da Dia and Dai Lanh Cape (or Dien Cape), Phu Yen has become an attraction for hodophiles./.