Destinations Cu Chi Tunnels on path of becoming world heritage Located in Tan Phu Trung and Phuoc Vinh An communes in Cu Chi district, about 70km from downtown HCM City, Cu Chi Tunnels were built by local residents and soldiers using simple tools from 1946 to 1968 as shelters from US and Saigon troops during the war.

Destinations Pristine Lieng Nung waterfall in Dak Nong province Located in Gia Nghia city, Dak Nong province, Lieng Nung waterfall, formed by the flow of Dak Nia stream which runs through N’Jrieng village, shows the wild beauty of the mountains and forests.

Destinations Mai Chau - Pearl of the Northwest Mai Chau is a destination where visitors can admire nature’s majestic beauty, unique and wild ecosystems, and, especially, the hospitality of local ethnic minority people. During spring, plum blossoms bloom throughout local villages and are a sight to behold.

Destinations Hai Van Pass named among world's most beautiful drives Hai Van Pass, located between Thua Thien-Hue province and Da Nang city in the central region, has been named among the 10 most beautiful drives in the world by renowned US magazine Travel + Leisure.