Travel Vietnam Airlines, Khanh Hoa province extend tourism development cooperation Representatives of Vietnam Airlines and the People’s Committee of the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa on March 10 signed an agreement on tourism development cooperation in the 2021-2025 period.

Travel Khanh Hoa targets 5 million visitors in 2021 The south central coastal province of Khanh Hoa aims to receive 5 million tourists in 2021, including 1.5 million foreigners, and earn 17.5 trillion VND (760.45 million USD) from tourism, heard a meeting held by the provincial People’s Committee with representatives of more than 150 travel firms on March 10.

Travel Lao Cai popularises Sa Pa-Fansipan tourism trademark The northern mountainous province of Lao Cai has built a strategy to popularise the Sa Pa- Fansipan tourism trademark till 2025 with a vision to 2030.