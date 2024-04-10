Quang Ninh targets to become an international tourism hub and a world leading destination by 2050 (Photo: VietnamPlus)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – Quang Ninh aims to become an international tourism hub and a world leading destination by 2050 through establishing the brand of Ha Long Bay - Bai Tu Long Bay as a landscape paradise and harmonising the development of economic-social-environmental ecosystems, along with raising the quality of life of local residents to meet international standards.



Those are among important targets of the province's tourism development scheme to 2030 with a vision to 2050, which is being finalised by the provincial People's Committee.



Under the project, from now until 2030, Quang Ninh will continue to strengthen its role as a national tourism locomotive with tourism turned into a spearhead economic sector in connection with sustainable development of marine economy towards green growth. The province will strive to attract tourists all year round and become a destination not to be missed in Vietnam.



The province will focus on diversifying tourism products, expanding tourist market, promoting cooperation in tourism development, improving local capacity in state management and implementation of tourism development policies. Priority will be given to the development of high-quality tourism human resources and digital transformation in the field.



Quang Ninh will consistently follow the policy of sustainable and inclusive tourism development on the foundation of green growth. The province aims to develop tourism in a professional, quality and sustainable manner, and link tourism development with preserving and promoting national cultural values and identities. The province also envisions unique tourism products with high added-value in different types of tourism and the formation of national tourism sites.



This year, Quang Ninh expects to welcome 17 million visitors, including three million foreigners. To this end, it is rolling out such solutions as attracting tourists from Northeast Asia and China, Europe, the US, and developing new markets such as India, Middle East, Russia and Australia through promotion activities.



The province will host 186 cultural and sporting events in 2024 to stimulate tourism, among them are many traditional events that have become trademarks of Quang Ninh such as Hạ Long Summer Tourism Week 2024, Bach Dang Traditional Festival, Quang Ninh Ethnic Culture Day, a culinary festival, a three-region circus gala, the OCOP summer 2024 fair, a national festival for music, the Quang Ninh Open golf tournament and the Ha Long Heritage Marathon. It also plans to offer 62 more new tourism products in 2024./.