Destinations Thai journalist hails Phu Quoc as luxurious, classy destination at lower cost than Thailand Thailand’s Nation Story newspaper has run a story suggesting experiences not to be missed in Phu Quoc island of Vietnam, highlighting that local tourism service prices are half of those in Thailand, and recommending visitors to spend at least five days to fully enjoy the “pearl island”.

Destinations Elevating Mai Chau into a captivating and friendly destination With its magnificent landscapes, fresh climate, and pristine villages and stilt houses retaining their unique cultural characteristics, Mai Chau district in Hoa Binh province has been steadily asserting itself as a “Captivating - Friendly - Safe” destination for both domestic and international visitors.

Destinations Phu Quoc - An international coastal city-island Phu Quoc Island City in Kien Giang province covers an area of 573 sq km, stretching 50 km in length and, at its widest point in the north, is 25 km across. Boasting numerous beautiful beaches, the island is being developed into a high-quality eco-tourism and beach destination, aiming to become a national and international tourism hub connected to major economic centres in the region and the world.

Destinations Lao Cai to hold cultural, sport activities to lure more visitors The northern mountainous province of Lao Cai, home to the renowned resort town of Sa Pa, plans to organize a wide range of cultural and sports events in the second quarter of 2024, to attract more domestic and foreign visitors.