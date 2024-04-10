Hue named Vietnam's most affordable destination
Hue emerges as the most affordable destination for travellers in Vietnam in April and May, according to the online travel platform Agoda.
As Asian holidaymakers eagerly anticipate upcoming vacations, Agoda has revealed destinations with the most competitively priced accommodations in the region.
In Vietnam, Hue city in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue stands out with an average room rate of 43 USD. It surpasses the northern province of Ninh Binh, which held the top spot last year.
Other destinations across eight Asian markets listed by Agoda include Udon Thani (Thailand), Surabaya (Indonesia), Kuching (Malaysia), Iloilo (the Philippines), Bengaluru (India), Narita (Japan), and Kaohsiung (Taiwan, China)./.