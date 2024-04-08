Visitors to this hotel in recent years will have noticed many changes in the space and its service approach. Not only overnight guests but also those attending meetings and conferences will have become accustomed to being served water in glass bottles. In the reception and lobby area, plastic items used to welcome or farewell guests have now been replaced.

Several other hotels that belong to the Thua Thien-Hue Tourism Association have also taken the lead in committing to reduce single-use plastics.

In 2023, the EMM Hue Hotel registered for a sustainable development programme and was recognised by Travel Life as a sustainable development hotel, meeting 120 criteria in sustainable development and environmental protection. In 2024, the hotel will reduce plastic waste from its service activities by 90% compared to 2023.

Some hotels in Hue have invested in certified water filtration systems to provide drinking water to tourists. As a result, each establishment reduces hundreds of kilos of plastic waste and saves hundreds of millions of VND in operating costs.

Thua Thien-Hue is placing high expectations on the pioneering efforts of and breakthroughs in the aforementioned hotels. It aims to encourage and motivate other tourism units to follow suit in building a green tourism network, reducing plastic waste, and preserving the beautiful natural values of Hue.

Plastic waste is a societal issue that affects various industries, including tourism. If the “smokeless industry” in Hue can effectively reduce plastic waste, it will contribute positively to the city’s green and clean development, positioning Hue as a clean tourism city in ASEAN./.

VNA