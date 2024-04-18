With its towering run of jagged karst pinnacles, Ninh Binh is just as dramatic a sight as the better-known Ha Long Bay, although it doesn’t come with hordes of tourists, according to the publication.

Located just two hours south of Hanoi and bordered by rivers, farms, and temples, it’s best discovered by bike or by gliding downstream on a sampan, it wrote.

Daily Mail also suggests that travelers should visit this place in October and November, when water levels are high and the rice fields are ready for harvest.

A 12-night tour of Vietnamese landscapes is available, which spends two nights in Ninh Binh, including flights into Hanoi and back from Ho Chi Minh City, transfers, most meals, and some excursions.

Other places to make the list include Ancient Tibet, Wet and Wild in Brazil, and Dominica’s Boiling Lake./.

VNA