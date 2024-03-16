Spring is the peak season for Ninh Binh’s tourism sector. Tourist sites throughout the province have introduced a host of appealing products and programmes, offering delightful and memorable experiences for local people and visitors.

Ninh Binh currently boasts nearly 20 captivating destinations on a national and international scale, including the Trang An Ecotourism Complex and the Hoa Lu Ancient Capital Cultural Heritage Site.

Ninh Binh is also home to 81 nationally-recognised historical relics, 314 provincially-recognised relics, and 466 intangible cultural heritages.

In the lively spring season, visitors can immerse themselves in nature, enjoy the fresh air, marvel at various wonders, experience unique nighttime activities, and delve into life in the northern countryside.

In order to meet tourist demand, tourism businesses are upgrading and diversifying their tourism products. The Ninh Binh Department of Tourism urges businesses to ensure service quality, security, and safety.

2023 concluded with remarkable achievements being posted by Ninh Binh’s tourism sector, solidifying the province’s position as a premier global destination and garnering numerous prestigious accolades. It welcomed over 6.55 million visitors during the year, including a doubling of international arrivals compared to the previous year, generating revenue in excess of 260 million USD.

Embarking on a spring journey to this enchanting land promises a fortunate beginning to a prosperous and joyful new year. The charm of Ninh Binh, with its renowned landmarks and warm hospitality, reaffirms its allure as a springtime rendezvous point./.

