The collection of Dinh Dynasty Buddhist steles consists of 49 artifact units, including sutra steles and their components. Each stele is assembled from 6 parts, each serving a distinct function, with smooth transitions between components. These steles are crafted from stone, and each weighs nearly 120kg.

The Steles were discovered on the right bank of the Hoang Long River, and on the outskirts of the ancient capital of Hoa Lu. Carved on the surfaces of the steles are Han script characters, that have been identified as the oldest and only remaining ancient writings from the Dinh Dynasty.

Studying these steles helps illuminate an important historical period in the Early Le Dynasty in the 10th century, and the ancient capital of Hoa Lu. The artefacts are currently well preserved, maintaining their original condition since being recognised.

Ninh Binh now possesses six national treasures. In recent times, the provincial Department of Culture and Sports has protected and preserved these treasures, and promoted their values in line with the Cultural Heritage Law and related directives.

The Department has also collaborated with specialised agencies and experts to apply advanced techniques and technologies in the protection and preservation of national treasures./.

