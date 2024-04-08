Thai journalist hails Phu Quoc as luxurious, classy destination at lower cost than Thailand
Thailand’s Nation Story newspaper has run a story suggesting experiences not to be missed in Phu Quoc island of Vietnam, highlighting that local tourism service prices are half of those in Thailand, and recommending visitors to spend at least five days to fully enjoy the “pearl island”.
Hanoi (VNA) –
Thasaneya Ratwong, the author, called Phu Quoc a “heavenly island” of Vietnam which provides rich experience meeting diverse demands of tourists.
“The island has become a global tourism hotspot for tourists seeking unique natural beauty and many fascinating experiences,” commented Thasaneya.
The thing that fascinated the Thai reporter most while travelling Phu Quoc was the reasonable cost. “The prices for accommodation and food services are much cheaper than those in Thailand. In particular, fresh seafood is only half the price compared to Thailand," she commented when comparing specific service prices at the pearl island of Vietnam with some famous tourist destinations in the “golden temple” kingdom.
During her journey, Thasaneya was most impressed with the southern part of Phu Quoc and divided the experience into three main parts. For art and culture lovers, the female reporter suggested Sunset Town. For those who want to find a real tropical paradise, world-class resorts at Bai Kem will be ideal. Meanwhile, adventure seekers should spend at least a day to take the cable car to Hon Thom island to admire the beautiful panorama of Phu Quoc sea from above and snorkel to see the corals.
Cau Hon (Kissing Bridge) – A new icon of Phu Quoc tourism with unique designSunset Town was the place that left a strong impression on Thasaneya who called it a destination of love and art. "The town has bright Mediterranean-inspired colours, a unique style adorned with lush gardens and tropical beauty," the reporter described. “The destination also has enchanting attractions such as the Kissing Bridge with two branches 30cm apart, serving as a breathtaking backdrop to watch the sunset.”
Thasaneya was even more impressed when she was "treated" to an additional experience - an extreme Jetski & Flyboards sports art show "Love Vortex". "Not simply an extreme sports performance, the "music and poetry" show gives jetski and flyboard the appearance of the creative colours of art," Thasaneya wrote.
The Thai journalist was "extremely excited" to witness the athletes performing at a height of 15m and making extremely daring turns in the air. In the evening, joining the crowd, she continued to experience the world's largest multimedia show Kiss of the Sea and immersed herself in Vietnamese culture with the Vietnamese puppet show. In particular, the thing that most impressed the Nation Story's reporter when touring Phu Quoc was the surprise of fireworks show every night in Sunset Town. "Phu Quoc is a rare place in the world where fireworks shows are held all year round," she underlined.
Kiss of The Sea – A show staged by the French at Sunset TownNot only enjoying these joyful experiences, Thasaneya was also especially impressed with the natural beauty of the south of Phu Quoc island. She was captivated by Bai Kem and Bai Sao - two beaches that were repeatedly praised by international media. Among them, Bai Kem was voted by Canada's Flight Network as one of the 50 most beautiful beaches on the planet.
To fully enjoy these experience, the Thai journalist believed that a three-day-and two-night tour like hers is not enough. "Visitors need at least five days to experience the island," Thasaneya emphasised.
With reasonable prices, wonderful natural beauty, diverse cultural experiences and classy resort amenities, Phu Quoc has increasingly attracted Thai tourists. This is the success of the pearl island to conquer tourists from a country that already has famous tourist islands such as Phuket, Koh Sa Mui, and Krabi. Furthermore, the trend of choosing Phu Quoc as a destination among Thai tourists is likely to rise thanks to convenient travelling with direct flights from Bangkok that take visitors only 1 hour and 50 minutes to reach the pearl island./.