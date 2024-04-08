Destinations Lao Cai to hold cultural, sport activities to lure more visitors The northern mountainous province of Lao Cai, home to the renowned resort town of Sa Pa, plans to organize a wide range of cultural and sports events in the second quarter of 2024, to attract more domestic and foreign visitors.

Videos Conference to help promote tourism in Cao Bang province Cao Bang province will host the 8th International Conference of the UNESCO Global Geoparks Network in the Asia-Pacific region in September. This will be a significant chance to promote the tourism sectors of Cao Bang province and Vietnam worldwide.

Destinations Infographic Spiritual complex on Ba Den Mountain Ba Den Mountain is not only famous for the title "Reef of Southern Vietnam" with majestic scenery but also a sacred mountain associated with the legend of Linh Son Thanh Mau Bodhisattva and a system of magnificent spriritual works.

Videos Nam O Reef in Da Nang draws visitors in the spring When spring arrives, Nam O Reef in the central city of Da Nang resembles a beautiful gem as the green moss covering its rocks is exposed as the tide recedes. The site attracts large numbers of visitors.