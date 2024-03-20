DestinAsian magazine, a prestigious travel and lifestyle magazine for travel enthusiasts around the world, named Phu Quoc one of the top 10 most beautiful beach destinations in Asia.

Even as a newly emerging destination, Phu Quoc has been ranked next to other renowned beach paradises such as the Maldives, Bali in Indonesia, or Boracay in the Philippines. This ranking is part of the Readers' Choice Awards 2024 by the magazine, one of the highly regarded awards for its credibility and objectivity.

Meanwhile, Tatler Asia, a publication of Conde Nast in the UK, hailed Phu Quoc as a pride of Vietnam and a new alternative to familiar destinations like Krabi in Thailand or Bali in Indonesia.

One of the reasons Phu Quoc made it to this list is its breathtaking beaches with smooth white sands, crystal-clear waters and diverse coastal landscapes for travellers to explore. The magazine asserts this would be the perfect place for healing and recharging.

As the largest island in Vietnam with 22 large and small islands and top-tier beaches worldwide, it's no wonder Phu Quoc is favoured by international media and tourists.

Numerous consecutive titles were awarded to Phu Quoc by international media. These have proven the island's allure and acted as leverage for the country's first island city to strive even harder to make its mark as one of the leading resort, entertainment, and leisure destinations in the region./.

VNA