Kem Beach is voted as one of the top 50 most beautiful beaches on the planet. (Photo: Sun Group)

Hanoi (VNA) - The first three months of 2024 could be dubbed the "great triumph" for Phu Quoc's tourism on the international media front.



DestinAsian magazine, a prestigious travel and lifestyle magazine for travel enthusiasts around the world, named Phu Quoc one of the top 10 most beautiful beach destinations in Asia.



Even as a newly emerging destination, Phu Quoc has been ranked next to other renowned beach paradises such as the Maldives, Bali in Indonesia, or Boracay in the Philippines. This ranking is part of the Readers' Choice Awards 2024 by the magazine, one of the highly regarded awards for its credibility and objectivity.



Meanwhile, Tatler Asia, a publication of Conde Nast in the UK, hailed Phu Quoc as a pride of Vietnam and a new alternative to familiar destinations like Krabi in Thailand or Bali in Indonesia.





Phu Quoc is the first island city in Vietnam and is planned to become a centre of high-quality tourism. (Photo: Sun Group)

One of the reasons Phu Quoc made it to this list is its breathtaking beaches with smooth white sands, crystal-clear waters and diverse coastal landscapes for travellers to explore. The magazine asserts this would be the perfect place for healing and recharging.



A multi-experiential resort paradise



As the largest island in Vietnam with 22 large and small islands and top-tier beaches worldwide, it's no wonder Phu Quoc is favoured by international media and tourists.



However, this is not the sole reason why Vietnam's "Pearl Island" is on par with other world-renowned resort paradises. Tatler introduces Phu Quoc as a very accessible destination with numerous luxurious resorts and, notably, a wide range of experiences for visitors to enjoy.



Planned to become a high-quality tourism and resort service centre, Phu Quoc boasts convenient transport infrastructure with an international airport, seaports and easy connections from major urban centres like Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.





La Festa Curio Collection by Hilton, the first luxury resort under the most prestigious Hilton brand in Vietnam. (Photo: Sun Group)

In the second half of 2023 and early 2024, Phu Quoc "has exploded" with direct flights from key markets such as the Republic of Korea, Taiwan (China) and India.

The island also boasts comprehensive resort infrastructure stretching from north to south, with diverse segments from affordable to high-end. If someone asks about a "capital" of the most famous resorts, the South Island area will undoubtedly be mentioned.



Situated on one of the most beautiful beaches on the planet – Kem Beach – there are four international hotel and resort brands with distinct styles: JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay, New World Phu Quoc Resort, Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay and Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort. Sunset Town recently officially introduced the La Festa Curio Collection by Hilton, the first luxury resort under the most prestigious Hilton brand in Vietnam.



While beach resorts are strength, to leave a mark on the international brand front, Phu Quoc must also mention its super entertainment complexes and cultural products continuously invested throughout the island. Typically, during the festival season at the end of 2023 and the beginning of this year, Sunset Town invested by Sun Group has continuously launched new cultural and artistic experiences.



It all starts with the Kiss Bridge, a unique bridge with two non-touching branches, that CNN honoured as the destination for kisses. It is also where tourists can enjoy the sweet sunset panorama of Phu Quoc.



Next is the seaside night market 'Vui Phet' - VuiFest Bazaar, which not only offers shopping space and "delicious - nutritious - cheap" culinary experiences but also serves as the centre of joy with Loang Xoang and Tinh Tuom shows having street vibes.



Following that are the large-scale and top-class invested shows such as The Kiss of the Sea, a multi-experiential show combining the world's largest artistic fireworks show; Love Hurricane - the extreme sports art performances using jet ski and flyboard.

Sunset Town has become the first super entertainment complex in the world to showcase artistic fireworks nightly. (Photo: Sun Group)

One of the most impressive cultural touchpoints in Sunset Town is the Vietnamese Puppet Show – 'Tray hoi mua xuan', staged and performed by the Vietnam National Puppetry Theatre right on the beach. It takes tourists on a journey to discover the unique essence of the North through Vietnam's unparalleled puppetry.



Numerous consecutive titles were awarded to Phu Quoc by international media. These have proven the island's allure and acted as leverage for the country's first island city to strive even harder to make its mark as one of the leading resort, entertainment, and leisure destinations in the region./.